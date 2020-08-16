Video

“It was up to my thigh”: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted Archant

A couple had to evacuate their home and dozens more were affected by flooding as heavy rain caused havoc around Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ellen Webdale and her partner have evacuated their property in Watton after water started coming in through the back door. Picture: Ellen Webdale Ellen Webdale and her partner have evacuated their property in Watton after water started coming in through the back door. Picture: Ellen Webdale

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were inundated with calls in Watton and villages nearby, with 27 callouts between 3pm and 7.30pm, of which 13 were in the town itself.

Ellen Webdale has had to vacate her home in Aircraft Drive, Watton, with her partner and two dogs, after water rose in her garden and began seeping onto the carpet.

More: Homes and businesses flooded after heavy rain batters the coast

The couple had been at home watching the Formula 1 on Sunday afternoon and tried to get the water away with buckets.

She said two fire engines arrived on the road to help residents pump water away.

Ellen Webdale and her partner have evacuated their property in Watton after water started coming in through the back door. Picture: Ellen Webdale Ellen Webdale and her partner have evacuated their property in Watton after water started coming in through the back door. Picture: Ellen Webdale

Miss Webdale said: “I had to climb out of my living room window because I couldn’t open the door. I had to open the back garden to let the fireman in. It’s my first home.”

Before leaving to stay at her mum’s house, the family moved all of the furniture upstairs and switched off the electricity.

She said: “The water rushed in from the car park, it started filling up at our back door. We were out there using buckets to pail it away.

“It didn’t make any difference. We were pushing the water away. We were fighting a losing battle.

Ellen Webdale and her partner have evacuated their property in Watton after water started coming in through the back door. Picture: Ellen Webdale Ellen Webdale and her partner have evacuated their property in Watton after water started coming in through the back door. Picture: Ellen Webdale

“It was probably up to my thigh.”

More: 10 foot sinkhole opens up in Norfolk town after heavy rain

He said: “I haven’t seen that level in years.”

Daniel Kelly drove through surface water along Plough Boy Lane in Saham Toney heading towards Watton and captured video footage of cars also trying to push through.

Earlier in the day, torrential rain hit Sheringham resulting in homes being flooded and main roads closed.

Daniel Kelly captured images of heavy rain flooding roads around Saham Toney and Watton. Picture: Daniel Kelly Daniel Kelly captured images of heavy rain flooding roads around Saham Toney and Watton. Picture: Daniel Kelly

Norfolk Fire and Rescue has also responded to six callouts around Harling, six in Saham Toney and two in Great Hocking.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We have been inundated with calls. We are doing our best to give advice to homes that haven’t flooded and to help vulnerable people with flooding.”

On the roads, Norfolk Police has asked motorists to be aware of very poor driving conditions on the A11, on the southbound carriage between Attleborough and Thetford due to flooding and heavy rain.