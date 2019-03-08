Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire crews called to house blaze in Dereham

PUBLISHED: 21:11 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:11 21 August 2019

Wordsworth Road, in Dereham. Photo: Google

Wordsworth Road, in Dereham. Photo: Google

Google

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Dereham on Wednesday evening.

It happened in Wordsworth Drive, at around 5.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Dereham, Watton, the aerial ladder platform and a support appliance from Earlham were called to the scene.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said the aerial platform was not needed.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets, hose reel jets, hand appliances and thermal image cameras to tackle the blaze.

By 7.20pm two crews remained on scene putting out the last embers.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Again? - More drivers confused about parking at retail park

More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton

Carnival cheer at 50th anniversary Cromer parade

Cromer Carnival Procession 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Two men charged after being stopped in cloned and stolen car

Two men have been charged after police stopped a stolen and cloned car. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists