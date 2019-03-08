Fire crews called to house blaze in Dereham
PUBLISHED: 21:11 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:11 21 August 2019
Fire crews were called to a house fire in Dereham on Wednesday evening.
It happened in Wordsworth Drive, at around 5.20pm.
Crews from Dereham, Watton, the aerial ladder platform and a support appliance from Earlham were called to the scene.
But a spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said the aerial platform was not needed.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets, hose reel jets, hand appliances and thermal image cameras to tackle the blaze.
By 7.20pm two crews remained on scene putting out the last embers.