Road blocked due to house fire in north Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 23:07 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:07 06 May 2019
Fires crew were called and a street was blocked in north Norfolk this evening due to a house fire.
You may also want to watch:
It happened at around 7pm in Red Barn Lane, in East Beckham, close to the East Beckham Road junction.
Four fire crews went to the scene, from Sheringham, Holt, Aylsham, and North Walsham.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, and main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.