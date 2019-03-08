Search

Road blocked due to house fire in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 23:07 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:07 06 May 2019

The junction of Red Barn Lane, and East Beckham Road, in East Beckham. Photo: Google

The junction of Red Barn Lane, and East Beckham Road, in East Beckham. Photo: Google

Fires crew were called and a street was blocked in north Norfolk this evening due to a house fire.

It happened at around 7pm in Red Barn Lane, in East Beckham, close to the East Beckham Road junction.

Four fire crews went to the scene, from Sheringham, Holt, Aylsham, and North Walsham.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, and main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

