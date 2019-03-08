Crews called to fire at Norfolk industrial unit overnight

Norfolk firefighters were called to tackle a fire at an industrial unit overnight. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called out to tackle a fire at a unit on a Norfolk industrial estate overnight.

Appliances from King's Lynn were called to building fire at the North Lynn Industrial Estate at Bergen Way just after 12.20am this morning (Wednesday, September 25).

Crews used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal image camera was also used to check for hot spots.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) control room said it was a "small fire in one unit".

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday evening (September 24) appliances from Sprowston and Earlham were called to a building fire on Anson Road in Norwich.

Crews used Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots.