Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackling house fire in village

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:44 AM April 10, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Fire crews are tackling a house fire in Northwold. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are currently tackling a house fire in a village near Thetford.

Firefighters from Methwold, Thetford, Brandon and Mildenhall are at the scene of the fire in Methwold Road, Northwold.

They were first called to the incident just after 10.25am this morning (Sunday, April 10) and are still there as of 11.30am.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

