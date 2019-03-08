Six fire engines called to house fire in Lowestoft

Maidstone Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

Six fire engines were called to a fire in a derelict building in Lowestoft tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It started at around 8.09pm, in a derelict house on Maidstone Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire started on the first floor of a terraced property, before it spread to the roof and then to the next property along.

Neil Henderson, from Lowestoft South fire station said firefighters had “managed to tackle it with a bit of dynamic fire fighting” and were now just damping down the scene.

Two fire engines from Great Yarmouth were sent, including the aerial platform, one from Wrentham, one from North Lowestoft, and two from South Lowestoft.