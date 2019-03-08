Six fire engines called to house fire in Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 21:09 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:19 19 March 2019
Six fire engines were called to a fire in a derelict building in Lowestoft tonight.
It started at around 8.09pm, in a derelict house on Maidstone Road.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire started on the first floor of a terraced property, before it spread to the roof and then to the next property along.
Neil Henderson, from Lowestoft South fire station said firefighters had “managed to tackle it with a bit of dynamic fire fighting” and were now just damping down the scene.
Two fire engines from Great Yarmouth were sent, including the aerial platform, one from Wrentham, one from North Lowestoft, and two from South Lowestoft.