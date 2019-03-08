Dog rescued in house blaze

A dog was rescued from a fire in South Lynn this morning. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Archant

A dog has been rescued from under a bed following a serious house fire.

The blaze started at around 11:30am on Keene Road in King's Lynn, crews had been told it was a boiler fire but on arrival they discovered it had started in the fuse box and electricity supply.

Neighbours have been warned by UK Power Networks that their electricity supply could be cut off for a short while following the incident.

The house was left covered in black scorch marks however its structure remained intact,

Three fire crews were called and firefighters used the 'Smokey Paws' oxygen mask to rescue the dog, which had originally been reported as missing by its owners.

Station manager Terry Pinto said: "Crews were fantastic with really difficult conditions because of lively areas, and moved fast to save the house and to save the dog.

"A working smoke detector raised the alarm early enough for occupiers to escape unharmed. We take this opportunity to encourage everybody to ensure they have a working some alarm, anyone needing further information can find it on our website."

Watch manager Andy Littler said the fire had started on the ground floor and worked its way up.

Crews left the scene at around 1.50pm.