Search

Advanced search

Dog rescued in house blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:19 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 21 October 2019

A dog was rescued from a fire in South Lynn this morning. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

A dog was rescued from a fire in South Lynn this morning. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Archant

A dog has been rescued from under a bed following a serious house fire.

A dog was rescued from a fire in South Lynn this morning. Photo: Norfolk Fire and RescueA dog was rescued from a fire in South Lynn this morning. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

The blaze started at around 11:30am on Keene Road in King's Lynn, crews had been told it was a boiler fire but on arrival they discovered it had started in the fuse box and electricity supply.

Neighbours have been warned by UK Power Networks that their electricity supply could be cut off for a short while following the incident.

The house was left covered in black scorch marks however its structure remained intact,

Three fire crews were called and firefighters used the 'Smokey Paws' oxygen mask to rescue the dog, which had originally been reported as missing by its owners.

A dog was rescued from a fire in South Lynn this morning. Photo: Norfolk Fire and RescueA dog was rescued from a fire in South Lynn this morning. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Station manager Terry Pinto said: "Crews were fantastic with really difficult conditions because of lively areas, and moved fast to save the house and to save the dog.

"A working smoke detector raised the alarm early enough for occupiers to escape unharmed. We take this opportunity to encourage everybody to ensure they have a working some alarm, anyone needing further information can find it on our website."

Watch manager Andy Littler said the fire had started on the ground floor and worked its way up.

Crews left the scene at around 1.50pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Vegan cafe, hotel and gym plans for derelict Lowestoft hotel

Royal Court Hotel in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Police warning after spate of car break-ins

Police have issued a warning atfter a number of car break-ins. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists