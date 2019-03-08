Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire crews called to town centre bookshop blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:37 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 30 July 2019

Fire crews were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Marc Betts

Fire crews were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

A busy town centre was brought to a halt after the front of a high street store caught fire.

Fire crews were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Marc BettsFire crews were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Marc Betts

Firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out in Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, at the WH Smith store.

Two fire crews from King's Lynn North and one from King's Lynn South were called at about 12.50pm and were on the scene in three minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Customers and staff were safely evacuated from the shop and the street was cordoned off while the emergency services were on scene.

Fire crews were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Marc BettsFire crews were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Marc Betts

The fire was put out by 1.30pm with thermal imagining used to check for hot spots to prevent reignition.

A witness said that black smoke could be seen rising from the fire, believed to be from the plastic surrounding the store front.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

Aaron Clifford was seriously injured in a crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Man charged after fatal A14 crash

Mick Rayner, who died in the accident near the Orwell Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Wonky cat who loves cuddles in need of home

Wherry needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists