Fire crews called to town centre bookshop blaze

Fire crews were called to Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

A busy town centre was brought to a halt after the front of a high street store caught fire.

Firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out in Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, at the WH Smith store.

Two fire crews from King's Lynn North and one from King's Lynn South were called at about 12.50pm and were on the scene in three minutes.

Customers and staff were safely evacuated from the shop and the street was cordoned off while the emergency services were on scene.

The fire was put out by 1.30pm with thermal imagining used to check for hot spots to prevent reignition.

A witness said that black smoke could be seen rising from the fire, believed to be from the plastic surrounding the store front.