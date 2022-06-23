News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Probe after blaze tears through flat

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:32 PM June 23, 2022
Updated: 3:44 PM June 23, 2022
Lynn fire

Police and fire investigators at the scene of the fire in North Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

An investigation is under way into a fire which gutted a ground floor flat.

Flames tore through the property on Coulton Close, King's Lynn, in the early hours of Thursday.

Six crews took an hour to put out the fire using breathing apparatus, after the alarm was raised around 4.30am.

North Lynn fire

Investigators examining the porch of the ground floor flat in Coulton Close, where a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday - Credit: Chris Bishop

A man who lived in the property and another man who lives in the first floor flat were both evacuated from the building safely.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. A police cordon has been placed around the property.

Forensic and fire investigators were on the scene throughout the day.

North Lynn fire

The scene of the fire is at the junction of Coulton Close and Newlands Avenue - Credit: Chris Bishop

The front door and porch window of the property, which stands on the corner of Newlands Avenue, were both melted by the heat of the fire.

North Lynn fire

Investigators at the scene of the fire - Credit: Chris Bishop

Another added: "I feel so sorry for them, it must be awful to lose your house like that, to have something like that happen to your home."

The address is close to the North Lynn fire station, although appliances would have to drive two miles through narrow North Lynn streets to get there.

Four crews from Lynn as well as appliances from Terrington and Sandringham were sent to the scene.

CB coulton close fire

The fire caused severe damage to the porch at the ground floor property - Credit: Chris Bishop

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "It was a large fire for a flat.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots and ensure the fire was out before fire crews were stood down.

North Lynn fire

Investigations are under at the scene of a fire in Coul;ton Close, King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

An ambulance was also sent to the scene. A spokesman said: "“We were called at 4.43am to a house fire in Coulton Close in King’s Lynn.

"An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and operations manager were sent to the scene. We assessed one patient for smoke inhalation who was discharged at the scene.” 

King's Lynn News

