Eight fire crews called to derelict building fire

25 August, 2019 - 08:04
Fire crews called to Bridge Road in Oulton Broad. Photo: Lowestoft South Fire Station

Fire crews called to Bridge Road in Oulton Broad. Photo: Lowestoft South Fire Station

Lowestoft South Fire Station

Eight fire crews were called to a larger fire in a derelict building last night.

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled the blaze, believed in be in an old home next to Oulton Broad library, on Bridge Road.

They were called at 8.47pm on Saturday and firefighters from Lowestoft south Fire Station advised people to avoid the area.

Crews spent three hours fighting the fire.

- More to follow.

