Crews tackle fire in a garden amid reports property was ablaze
PUBLISHED: 11:25 10 April 2019
Reports that a property was on fire in Kirkley sparked a call-out.
Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted at 7.40pm on Tuesday, April 9 following reports that a building was ablaze on Edgerton Road, Lowestoft.
However on arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered that it was instead “a fire in the garden,” which was quickly dealt with.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Combined fire control were initially called to a property on fire, but upon arrival on scene crews found this was actually a fire in the garden.
“Crews extinguished the fire.”
