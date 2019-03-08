Search

Crews tackle fire in a garden amid reports property was ablaze

PUBLISHED: 11:25 10 April 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out following a fire in a garden in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out following a fire in a garden in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Reports that a property was on fire in Kirkley sparked a call-out.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted at 7.40pm on Tuesday, April 9 following reports that a building was ablaze on Edgerton Road, Lowestoft.

However on arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered that it was instead “a fire in the garden,” which was quickly dealt with.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Combined fire control were initially called to a property on fire, but upon arrival on scene crews found this was actually a fire in the garden.

“Crews extinguished the fire.”

