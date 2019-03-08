Vacant fire-damaged house set for auction

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:40 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 08 November 2019

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A house which was significantly damaged in a fire is set to be auctioned off next month.

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft, was gutted by a blaze on March 19.

With police inquiries continuing into an arson investigation, the three-bedroom end-terrace house initially sold at an auction in June.

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East AngliaThe fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

But now, after "some preparation work" has been carried out, the property is set to go under the hammer once more as it is marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The property is being sold by auction on Wednesday, December 4 with a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000 on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as "fire damaged and in need of refurbishment".

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East AngliaThe fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze in March. After some preparation work has been carried out it is due to be auctioned off next month. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

The property description from the auctioneers for the house - which is set to be sold at Dunston Hall Hotel, on the edge of Norwich - states: "This vacant end terrace house is ideal for builders or investors.

"The property has been damaged by fire and is in need of complete modernisation and repair, although some preparation work has commenced.

"Purchasers could consider alternatives, for example division into two flats, but this would be subject to obtaining appropriate planning permission."

The house in Maidstone Road was gutted by a fire almost eight months ago.

Police were called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service about 8.40pm on Tuesday, March 19 as the blaze started on the first floor of the property, before it spread to the roof.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire.

A 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Friday, March 29 on suspicion of arson before being later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The property was previously marketed by Auction House East Anglia when it sold for £73,000 at an auction in June.

The second auction is due to take place at 11am on December 4.

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/100244 for further information about the property and the auction.

Do you have a Lowestoft story we should be writing about? Email Mark Boggis on mark.boggis@archant.co.uk

