'Inquiries ongoing' in arson investigation as property is due for auction

PUBLISHED: 16:07 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 28 May 2019

The house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft that is for sale by auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A house, which was significantly damaged in a fire, is set to to be auctioned off next week.

With "inquiries ongoing" into an arson investigation in Lowestoft, the fire-hit three bedroom end terrace house is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a fire on Tuesday, March 19. Police were called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service about 8.40pm as the blaze started on the first floor of the end terraced property before it spread to the roof.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. A 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Friday, March 29 on suspicion of arson before being later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

The property is being sold by auction next Wednesday, June 5 with a minimum guide price of £50,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as "fire damaged and in need of modernisation."

According to the residential property description from the auctioneers for the house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft - ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich - it states: "This vacant end terrace house is ideal for builders or investors.

"The property has been damaged by fire and is in need of complete modernisation and repair, although some preperation work has commenced.

"Purchasers could consider alternatives for example division into two flats but this would be subject to obtaining appropriate planning permission."

It is due to take place at 11am on June 5, with the property in Maidstone Road listed at Lot 21 in the auction.

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/96985

