Vacant fire-damaged house sells at auction

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft, which was gutted by a blaze in March, sold at auction earlier this month. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A house which was significantly damaged in a fire has been sold at auction.

The fire-hit house on Maidstone Road in Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze nine months ago.

The three-bedroom end terrace house sold at auction on Wednesday, December 4 as it was marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

The property, which had a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000 on a freehold tenure, "sold for £70,000" according to the auctioneers as the auction took place at Dunston Hall Hotel, on the edge of Norwich, earlier this month.

The auctioneers describing the property as "fire damaged and in need of refurbishment" after the house in Maidstone Road was gutted by a

fire on Tuesday, March 19.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire.

A 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Friday, March 29 on suspicion of arson.

He was due to be summoned to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on December 11 to be charged with arson.