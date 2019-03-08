Fire fighters meet seven cute puppies after being called to house fire

Fire fighters from Attleborough, Diss and Thetford attended a house fire and saved a group of Labradour puppies. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Archant

Firefighters from Norfolk met a group of furry friends after they were called to a house fire in Banham.

Crews from Attleborough, Diss and Thetford were called to a roof fire in Banham Road, Banham, but it was extinguished before they arrived.

But when they entered the property to conduct checks they were greeted by seven golden retriever puppies.

On Twitter the service took the moment as a perfect opportunity to raise awareness of fire safety in the home.

A post said: "A paw-fect result for firefighters from Thetford, Attleborough, Diss attending a recent house fire.

"This serves as timely reminder of Test it Tuesday to keep both loved ones and pets safe by fitting and testing smoke alarms."

Norfolk is the only fire service in the east to use trained dogs to locate high-risk missing people and assist with other recovery work.

The team of springer spaniels can also detect blood and searches for bodies in and out of water.