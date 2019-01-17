Fire-fighters still on scene seven hours after they were called to straw bales blaze

Firefighters were called to reports of a straw bales fire. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire-fighters are still on scene at a straw bales blaze in north Norfolk.

A crew from Holt was called to Burnthouse Lane in Salle, near Reepham, just after 5.30am today.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “One appliance from Holt remains at the scene of a straw bales fire in Burnthouse Lane, Salle. The crew is allowing the fire to burn out in a controlled way.”