Fire fighters called to farm vehicle blaze

A farm vehicle has caught alight in Brookville, near Thetford. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called to extinguish a farm vehicle which caught alight.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Main Road in Brookville near Thetford, at around 6.30pm after a farm vehicle caught alight.

The fire then spread to a nearby field.

Appliances from Downham Market, Thetford and King's Lynn north attended the incident and firefighters were still on the scene at 7.45pm.