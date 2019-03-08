Fire fighters called to farm vehicle blaze
PUBLISHED: 19:56 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:56 30 August 2019
Archant
Firefighters have been called to extinguish a farm vehicle which caught alight.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Main Road in Brookville near Thetford, at around 6.30pm after a farm vehicle caught alight.
The fire then spread to a nearby field.
Appliances from Downham Market, Thetford and King's Lynn north attended the incident and firefighters were still on the scene at 7.45pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.