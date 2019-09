Firefighters called to Downham Market road collision

File photo of Norfolk Fire and Rescue vehicle. Photo: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters were called to a road collision in Downham Market.

Appliances from King's Lynn North and Downham Market attended the incident on the A1122 near the Bexwell junction. They manually assisted one casualty at 13:06pm.

The vehicles and surrounding area have been made safe.