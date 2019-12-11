Norfolk fire crews called to log cabin blaze

Firefighters were called to a log cabin fire at Scarning, near Dereham, just before 5:15pm on Wednesday, December 11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters were called to deal with a blaze at a log cabin near Dereham.

Four appliances from Attleborough, Dereham, Earlham and Hingham attended a building fire in Scarning just before 5:15pm on Wednesday, December 11.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and compressed air foam to extinguish the blaze, while also using an aerial ladder platform from Earlham.

A control unit and drone were also sent from Wymondham, but the situation was under control before they arrived and so were not used.

Crews remain on the scene.

Meanwhile, an appliance attended a shrubland fire in Attleborough at 4:15pm, with the crew using hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.