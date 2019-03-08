Fire engines called out to to building fire near Norwich

File picture of fire engines. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Bowthorpe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from North Earlham and Carrow attended a domestic building fire on Atkinson Close at just before 9.05am on Saturday (July 20).

However, firefighters found this was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, one fire appliance from Carrow attended an alarm sounding on Rose Lane in Norwich at 7.30am on Saturday, but later discovered it was a false alarm.

There were further false alarms at just after 3.30am on Saturday when an appliance from Carrow attended to an alarm activation at a property on St Andrews Hall Plain and at Thetford at just after 2am today.

A crew from Thetford was called to Hanover Court, Canterbury Way, for an alarm sounding at just after 2am.

But it turned out to be a false alarm.