Explosion before flames tear through garage destroying classic Jaguar

Retired farmer Tony Burt beside his garage which was destroyed by fire along with the Jaguar which was inside Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A classic car was destroyed as flames tore through a garage after an explosion.

The charred remains of Tony Burt's Jaguar, which was destroyed after flames tore through his garage at St Germans near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters were called to St Germans, near King’s Lynn, just after 11pm on Monday.

They used hose reel jets to put out the blaze and present it from spreading.

Retired farmer Tony Burt, 80, was surveying the damage to his property on St Peters Road this morning.

A Jaguar XK8 car, worth £12,000 was reduced to charred metal by the heat from the fire.

“I’d been to play golf in it,” he said. “I reversed in the shed at about 5pm, I went to bed about 10.30.

“At 11pm I got woken up by a huge explosion and my window was all a red glow.”

Mr Burt said crews from King’s Lynn did a “100pc job” preventing the fire from spreading.

At one point, the flames scorched the tops of 50ft birch trees bordering his property.

Firefighters spent almost two hours on scene and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in the 12-year-old car.