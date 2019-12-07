Vehicle in a ditch among spate of call-outs for firefighters
PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 07 December 2019
Archant
Reports of a vehicle in a ditch was among a spate of early-morning call-outs for fire crews.
Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston responded to three incidents in quick succession on Saturday, December 7.
Fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow were called to Acle New Road at 6.49am on Saturday morning.
They discovered a vehicle in a ditch and a brigade spokesman said: "The crews made the vehicle safe."
A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were then called to assist the ambulance service in Caister-On-Sea at 8.39am on Saturday morning, before a crew from Gorleston fire station attended an alarm activation on High Road, Gorleston at 10.23am, which turned out to be a false alarm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.