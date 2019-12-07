Vehicle in a ditch among spate of call-outs for firefighters

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow were called to Acle New Road at 6.49am on Saturday morning, wheer they discovered a vehicle in a ditch. PIcture: Google Images Archant

Reports of a vehicle in a ditch was among a spate of early-morning call-outs for fire crews.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston responded to three incidents in quick succession on Saturday, December 7.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow were called to Acle New Road at 6.49am on Saturday morning.

They discovered a vehicle in a ditch and a brigade spokesman said: "The crews made the vehicle safe."

A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were then called to assist the ambulance service in Caister-On-Sea at 8.39am on Saturday morning, before a crew from Gorleston fire station attended an alarm activation on High Road, Gorleston at 10.23am, which turned out to be a false alarm.