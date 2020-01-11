Firefighters called out to vehicle fires in Norfolk

Firefighters have been called out to two vehicle fires. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called out to a couple of vehicle fires in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from Great Yarmouth was called out to a vehicle on fire in Butt Lane, Burgh Castle at just before 1.30pm on Saturday (January 11).

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier, at just before 1pm on Saturday (January 11), appliances from Mundesley and Aylsham were called to a vehicle on fire on Bank Loke, North Walsham.

Again, breathing apparatus and hose reels were used to tackle the fire.

Meanwhile at 1.49pm today one appliance from Carrow attended an outbuilding fire in Swan Lane, Long Stratton.

Crews in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.