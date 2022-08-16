Nine fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate

Fire crews were called to Poplar Avenue, King's Lynn - Credit: Google Maps

Nine fire crews battled a blaze which broke out at an industrial estate in west Norfolk.

Crews were called to a fire at a building in Poplar Avenue in King's Lynn, Saddlebow, just after 11pm on Monday, August 15.

Firefighters wore breathing equipment and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Appliances from King's Lynn, Swaffham, Downham Market, Sandringham, West Walton and Massingham were called to the incident.

The scene was made safe at 3am on Tuesday.