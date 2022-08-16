News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nine fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:47 AM August 16, 2022
Fire crews were called to Poplar Avenue, King's Lynn

Fire crews were called to Poplar Avenue, King's Lynn - Credit: Google Maps

Nine fire crews battled a blaze which broke out at an industrial estate in west Norfolk.

Crews were called to a fire at a building in Poplar Avenue in King's Lynn, Saddlebow, just after 11pm on Monday, August 15.

Firefighters wore breathing equipment and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Appliances from King's Lynn, Swaffham, Downham Market, Sandringham, West Walton and Massingham were called to the incident.

The scene was made safe at 3am on Tuesday.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

