Derelict building blaze tackled by fire crews
PUBLISHED: 17:28 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 08 June 2019
A derelict building blaze was quickly dealt with by firefighters.
Crews from Martham and Great Yarmouth fire stations were called out about 3.52pm on Saturday, June 8 following reports that a derelict building was ablaze in Hemsby.
With the fire soon under control, a brigade spokesman said: "Appliances from Martham and Gt Yarmouth attended a derelict building fire in Beach Road, Hemsby.
"Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish."
