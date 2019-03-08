Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Derelict building blaze tackled by fire crews

PUBLISHED: 17:28 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 08 June 2019

Fire crews from Martham and Gt Yarmouth tackled a derelict building fire in Beach Road, Hemsby. Picture: Google Images

Fire crews from Martham and Gt Yarmouth tackled a derelict building fire in Beach Road, Hemsby. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A derelict building blaze was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Martham and Great Yarmouth fire stations were called out about 3.52pm on Saturday, June 8 following reports that a derelict building was ablaze in Hemsby.

With the fire soon under control, a brigade spokesman said: "Appliances from Martham and Gt Yarmouth attended a derelict building fire in Beach Road, Hemsby.

"Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish."

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

‘We’re custodians of this place and we have to make sure that we leave it in a better place than we found it’ - Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke celebrating promotion. Next step is the massive challenge of the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Thirty firefighters battling house blaze - just hours after extinguishing another nearby

Firefighters were called to two separate house fires in the west of the county on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists