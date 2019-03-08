Derelict building blaze tackled by fire crews

Fire crews from Martham and Gt Yarmouth tackled a derelict building fire in Beach Road, Hemsby. Picture: Google Images Archant

A derelict building blaze was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

Crews from Martham and Great Yarmouth fire stations were called out about 3.52pm on Saturday, June 8 following reports that a derelict building was ablaze in Hemsby.

With the fire soon under control, a brigade spokesman said: "Appliances from Martham and Gt Yarmouth attended a derelict building fire in Beach Road, Hemsby.

"Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish."