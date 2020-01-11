Search

Firefighters called to early morning building fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:57 11 January 2020

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich in the early hours of the morning.

Appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow attended to reports of a building fire on St Georges Street in the city centre just after 5.20am this morning (Saturday, January 11).

The crews whilst wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A positive pressure fan was used to remove smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots.

Also this morning, a crew from Earlham attended to reports of a fire in the open on Prince of Wales Road at 6.15am. The crew used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, fire crews from Earlham and Carrow attended a building fire on Globe Place, Norwich shortly before 10.40pm last night (Friday, January 10) due to burnt food and was extinguished before crews arrived.

