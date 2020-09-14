Firefighters tackle Aylsham building blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a building in Aylsham.

Crews from Aylsham, Cromer, North Walsham and Sprowston were called to Abbot’s Close at 7.45pm on Monday, September 14.

Firefighters wore breathing equipment as they put out the fire, which Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said was in a “commercial premises”.

With the aid of hose reel jets, they had put out the flames by just before 8.30pm.