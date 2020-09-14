Firefighters tackle Aylsham building blaze
PUBLISHED: 21:31 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:46 14 September 2020
Google Street View
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a building in Aylsham.
Crews from Aylsham, Cromer, North Walsham and Sprowston were called to Abbot’s Close at 7.45pm on Monday, September 14.
Firefighters wore breathing equipment as they put out the fire, which Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said was in a “commercial premises”.
With the aid of hose reel jets, they had put out the flames by just before 8.30pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.