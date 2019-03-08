Fire crews working for second day to bring farm blaze under control

Firefighters are working to bring the remainder of a fire under control at a farm in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant Archant

Firefighters are expecting to spend several more hours bringing a fire at a farm under control.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plumes of dark smoke were seen billowing from a farm in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant Plumes of dark smoke were seen billowing from a farm in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Five fire crews and a water carrier from Fakenham were mobilised on Saturday afternoon after black plumes of smoke were seen billowing from a farm in Southgate, between Aylsham and Reepham.

One resident in Cawston said that, from afar, the blaze looked 'horrendous', while people in Briston and Corpusty - between five and ten miles away - reported being able to see the thick smoke.

Firefighters spent hours battling the worst of the blaze at a farm on Bird's Lane, with a large haystack and hay baler bearing the brunt of the flames.

Firefighters are working to bring the remainder of a fire under control at a farm in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant Firefighters are working to bring the remainder of a fire under control at a farm in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Crews remained on the scene overnight to ensure the smoldering hay did not re-ignite, the difficulty of their job multiplied by the presence of a large quantity of tyres.

Perry Smith, watch manager with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the duration of the job was not surprising given the nature of the materials.

He expected to be at the scene for "at least another few hours".

Firefighters are working to bring the remainder of a fire under control at a farm in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant Firefighters are working to bring the remainder of a fire under control at a farm in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Chris Lakey, who works at the farm, said it was fortunate the blaze had not spread to any buildings.

"The firefighters just turning the hay over now," he added. "If it was just the straw it would've been out by last night, but it's the tyres that are the problem.

"We're lucky it wasn't the haystack down at the front of the farm. If it had been, it would've taken out a whole set of buildings because of the way the wind was blowing."