Fire crews sent to kitchen fire in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:21 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 14 June 2019
Archant
Fire crews were sent to a kitchen fire in Norwich.
Appliances from Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow attended a kitchen fire on Maid Marian Road at just after 12.10pm on Friday (June 14).
The fire was extinguished before arrival and they used a thermal imaging camera at the scene.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day one appliance from Carrow attended an alarm sounding on Grove Avenue in Norwich at just before 7.30am on Friday.
This was found to be a false alarm.
Firefighters from King's Lynn were also sent to a false alarm on Queen Mary Road, Gaywood at 9.14am on Friday.
This was a false alarm caused by dust.
