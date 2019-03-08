Fire crews respond to portable building blaze

Fire crews were called after a portable building burst into flames.

Crews from Southwold and Halesworth attended Church Road, in Uggeshall, at 11.58am today (September 2).

A portable wooden cabin was on fire, but as the crews were on there way to put it out they received another call that the building was no longer on fire.

A spokesperson for the service said the crews attended the scene and ensured there was no risk of fire.

They said: "The fire was out on arrival but there were still hotspots on the destroyed portable wooden construction."

The crews dampened the hotposts to ensure there was no further risk of fire, and left the scene after forty minutes at 12.38pm.