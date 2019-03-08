Search

Advanced search

Fire crews respond to portable building blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:48 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 02 September 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Fire crews were called after a portable building burst into flames.

Crews from Southwold and Halesworth attended Church Road, in Uggeshall, at 11.58am today (September 2).

You may also want to watch:

A portable wooden cabin was on fire, but as the crews were on there way to put it out they received another call that the building was no longer on fire.

A spokesperson for the service said the crews attended the scene and ensured there was no risk of fire.

They said: "The fire was out on arrival but there were still hotspots on the destroyed portable wooden construction."

The crews dampened the hotposts to ensure there was no further risk of fire, and left the scene after forty minutes at 12.38pm.

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Most Read

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre leads to police action

Norfolk police were alerted to an illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre after footage emerged on Facebook. Pictured is the Norfolk Constabulary drone. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Retailer bucks the trend with plans to close Brexit stockpile warehouse

Aldiss in Fakenham is closing a warehouse it opened to stockpile for Brexit. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Inquest of cyclist killed in crash postponed again

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists