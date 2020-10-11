Search

Fire crew rescues person stuck up a tree

PUBLISHED: 15:37 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 11 October 2020

A fire crew was called to East Anglian Way to help retrieve a person stuck up a tree. Photo: Google

Archant

Firefighters were called to rescue a person stuck up a tree.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called at 2.12pm on Sunday to reports that a person needed rescuing “from a height” on East Anglian Way in Gorleston.

One appliance attended the scene, using a ladder to bring the person to safety.

The incident took less than 20 minutes to deal with.

There were no reports of any injuries sustained by the person who became stuck - and an ambulance was not needed at the scene.

