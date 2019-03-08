Man taken to hospital after crash which left him trapped in vehicle

The A146 at Stockton. Fire crews were called to a crash in the village on Saturday night.

A person had to be cut free from their car following a crash in south Norfolk.

The collision, which involved one vehicle, happened at around 11pm on Saturday close to the Stockton roundabout on the A146.

Fire crews from Loddon, Gorleston, Beccles and Lowestoft were called to the scene and used hydraulic rescue equipment to cut the male driver out of the vehicle.

Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive further treatment for his injuries, although the severity of these is unknown.

Police officers were on scene until around 1.50am on Sunday.

It follows a crash at the Stockton roundabout involving three vehicles on Friday.

