Caravan and outbuildings ablaze near Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 16:24 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 03 June 2019
Archant
Fire crews are battling a major blaze near the north Norfolk coast.
A caravan and a number of outbuildings are ablaze in Staden Park, Trimingham, and eight fire engines as well as a water carrier are fighting the flames.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue has advised people to avoid the area if possible, and anyone nearby should keep their doors and windows closed.
A fire and rescue spokesman said: "The call came in at 2.20pm [on Monday, June 3], and we were on the scene at 2.42pm.
"Appliances from Cromer, Sheringham, Aylsham, Taverham, Earlham, Sprowston, Martham and Great Yarmouth were called to the scene."
