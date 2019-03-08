Caravan and outbuildings ablaze near Norfolk coast

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in Trimingham, north Norfolk. Picture: DAVID BALE Archant

Fire crews are battling a major blaze near the north Norfolk coast.

A caravan and a number of outbuildings are ablaze in Staden Park, Trimingham, and eight fire engines as well as a water carrier are fighting the flames.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue has advised people to avoid the area if possible, and anyone nearby should keep their doors and windows closed.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "The call came in at 2.20pm [on Monday, June 3], and we were on the scene at 2.42pm.

"Appliances from Cromer, Sheringham, Aylsham, Taverham, Earlham, Sprowston, Martham and Great Yarmouth were called to the scene."

