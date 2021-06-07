Fire crews tackling Norwich flat blaze

Published: 9:50 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 10:45 PM June 7, 2021

Fire crews are on the scene of a flat blaze in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Fire crews are on the scene of a flat blaze in Norwich.

The blaze at Mandells Court in between Princes Street and Waggon and Horses Lane started at around 9pm, with five fire crews currently on the scene.

Fire crews are on the scene of a flat blaze in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Crews are used a hydraulic platform to reach the fire. It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

No one has been seriously injured.

A group of around five firefighters have also been seen entering the building in breathing apparatus.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue group manager, Emyr Gough said: "We’ve got one residential dwelling in a block of flats that’s fully enveloped in fire.

"The crew has been actively and aggressively fighting the fire to stop the spread.

Fire crews are on the scene of a flat blaze in Norwich. - Credit: Emily Thompson

"We believe the fire has got into the roof so there will be some damage to neighbouring properties but the fire is under control now.

"No persons have been seriously injured, ambulance are here just checking the residents.

"It was a difficult incident due to its location in the historic part of Norwich with its tight alleys and streets and difficult access."

Mr Gough said an investigation was underway to discover the cause of the fire and urged households to be "extremely cautious" with fire safety ensuring they have a working smoke alarm.

He said he expects appliances to begin leaving the scene soon.

Fire crews are on the scene of a flat blaze in Norwich. - Credit: George Thompson

An ambulance is also on the scene and paramedics have also been seen at the scene, where a small crowd has gathered.

The nearby Louis Marchesi pub has been cordoned off while firefighters continue to deal with the incident.

Fire crews are on the scene of a flat blaze in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin



