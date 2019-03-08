Fire crews tackle bin blaze 'affecting garage'

Firefighters quickly tackled a bin fire that spread to a nearby garage.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from North Lowestoft fire station were alerted following reports of a garage fire in Reeve Street, Lowestoft.

They were called out at 6.10pm on Saturday, November 9 and on arrival at the scene they discovered a wheelie bin blaze had spread.

A brigade spokesman said: "Fire control were called to reports of a garage fire on Reeve Street.

"Two appliances were mobilised and on arrival found a fire that had spread from a wheelie bin that was now affecting the garage.

"Crews proceeded to use one hose reel to extinguish the flames."

They quickly tackled the blaze and the scene was cleared by 6.27pm.