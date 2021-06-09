Firefighters tackle outbuilding blaze next to Norwich school
Published: 10:06 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 10:15 AM June 9, 2021
Fire crews are currently on the scene of an outbuilding blaze next to a Norwich school.
Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Hethersett and Long Stratton have been called to White Gates, close to Dereham Road in Costessey.
A spokesperson for the fire service said they were informed in a 999 call at 8.49am.
The fire is in a small cul-de-sac next to the playing fields at Ormiston Victory Academy.
Firefighters remain at the scene and are using hose reel jets to put it out, the spokesperson added.
