News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Firefighters tackle outbuilding blaze next to Norwich school

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:06 AM June 9, 2021    Updated: 10:15 AM June 9, 2021
Firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free two people from the vehicles on Norgate L

Firefighters were called to White Gates in Costessey. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fire crews are currently on the scene of an outbuilding blaze next to a Norwich school.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Hethersett and Long Stratton have been called to White Gates, close to Dereham Road in Costessey.

A spokesperson for the fire service said they were informed in a 999 call at 8.49am.

The fire is in a small cul-de-sac next to the playing fields at Ormiston Victory Academy.

Firefighters remain at the scene and are using hose reel jets to put it out, the spokesperson added.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Housing

Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The remains of Ken Weatherly's workshop and studio in Cromer which were destroyed by a fire on Saturday June 5.

'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Empty stands at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoying one of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Boode

Gallery

A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus