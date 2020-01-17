Crews attend cooker fire in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:35 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 17 January 2020
Two fire engines were sent to an address in Norwich after a cooker caught fire.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call shortly after 6.15pm on Friday (January 17).
Crews from Earlham and Carrow were sent to an address on Northfields, in Earlham, following reports of a cooker fire.
Upon arriving at the scene, crews extinguished the fire.
