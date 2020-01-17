Crews attend cooker fire in Norwich

Firefighters have been called out to a cooker fire. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Two fire engines were sent to an address in Norwich after a cooker caught fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call shortly after 6.15pm on Friday (January 17).

Crews from Earlham and Carrow were sent to an address on Northfields, in Earlham, following reports of a cooker fire.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews extinguished the fire.