Firefighters called to clear smoke from home after blaze

Arnold Pitcher Close in North Walsham. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A home had to be cleared of smoke after a fire broke out.

Fire crews were called to the home, in North Walsham, at just after 8.30pm on Monday (September 9).

Crews from North Walsham, Mundesley and Cromer went to the fire, in Arnold Pitcher Close.

The fire had been put out before crews arrived, but they spent about 20 minutes clearing the smoke out of the home using a positive pressure ventilation fan.