People urged not to have bonfires during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:33 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 29 April 2020

Bonfire. Picture: Ian Burt

Bonfire. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Fire Service has urged people not to start bonfires, after they were called out to six false alarms.

Greg Preston, assistant chief fire officer at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said not only is it a nuisance for neighbours but there is a threat of it spreading out of control.

And as the pandemic continues, it also means firefighters are having to unnecessarily expose themselves to other people.

Mr Preston said: “If it’s not necessary please do not have a bonfire, think of the impact on our neighbours and fire crews and do whatever you can as a wider effort, as tempting as it is.”

