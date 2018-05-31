People urged not to have bonfires during lockdown

Bonfire. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

Norfolk Fire Service has urged people not to start bonfires, after they were called out to six false alarms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews have warned about the danger of bonfires after they were called to six false alarms on Monday night.

You may also want to watch:

Greg Preston, assistant chief fire officer at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said not only is it a nuisance for neighbours but there is a threat of it spreading out of control.

And as the pandemic continues, it also means firefighters are having to unnecessarily expose themselves to other people.

Mr Preston said: “If it’s not necessary please do not have a bonfire, think of the impact on our neighbours and fire crews and do whatever you can as a wider effort, as tempting as it is.”