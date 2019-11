Firefighters called to reports of blaze in Norwich Lanes

A fire engine attends the scene at Norwich Lanes. Photo: Dan Grimmer Archant

Firefighters have been called to reports of a fire in a building in Norwich Lanes.

Firecrews were calle to Mambo Jambo. Photo: Dan Grimmer Firecrews were calle to Mambo Jambo. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Crews were called to Mexican restaurant Mambo Jambo in Lower Goat Lane at just after 11.40am on Sunday (November 10).

Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham have gone to the scene.

More to follow.