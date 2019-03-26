Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

Seven fire crews were sent to a blaze which broke out in the basement of a building in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in King Street, opposite the Last Man Standing pub, at just before 11.25am today (Tuesday, March 26).

The fire had broken out in the bin store area of the Hardwick House flats, which are accessed through a door in King Street.

Because of the residential nature of the building and its city centre location, seven fire crews were initially called.

Two crews from Earlham, two from Great Yarmouth, one from Carrow, one from Sprowston and one from Hethersett went to the scene.

The majority of the appliances were on standby, with the fire being tackled by firefighters from Carrow and Earlham.

They used water jets, a fan to clear away smoke and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.

The flames were out by just after 11.45am.

Norfolk police were also called, as there were ‘suspicious circumstances’ around the cause of the fire, which did not spread beyond the bin area.