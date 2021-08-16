Fire crews called to Norwich business fire after light overheated

Published: 6:55 PM August 16, 2021

Police were called to a fire at a business on Castle Meadow in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Fire crews were called to a city centre business this afternoon after a light fitting overheated.

Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston attended a fire at a business on Castle Meadow in Norwich at 12:12pm.

Crews were seen outside the First Travel Centre and H&T Pawnbrokers shops.

The fire was extinguished before crews arrived, however they used thermal image cameras to check for hotspots in the building before leaving the scene at around 12:30pm.