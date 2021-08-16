News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire crews called to Norwich business fire after light overheated

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:55 PM August 16, 2021   
Police were called to a fire at a business on Castle Meadow in Norwich.

Police were called to a fire at a business on Castle Meadow in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Fire crews were called to a city centre business this afternoon after a light fitting overheated.

Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston attended a fire at a business on Castle Meadow in Norwich at 12:12pm.

Police were called to a fire at a business on Castle Meadow in Norwich.

Police were called to a fire at a business on Castle Meadow in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Crews were seen outside the First Travel Centre and H&T Pawnbrokers shops.

The fire was extinguished before crews arrived, however they used thermal image cameras to check for hotspots in the building before leaving the scene at around 12:30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk farmer Luke Paterson hopes to restore Dilham Lake which was drained to create grazing land in the late 1970s

Farming

'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Liz Withington next to the street art on Cromer's each beach, which may or may not be by Banksy. 

Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus