Emergency services called to house fire in Bradwell

PUBLISHED: 09:42 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 01 December 2018

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Bradwell on Friday night. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Bradwell on Friday night. Picture: Google Maps

Fire services from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to a house fire in Bradwell on Friday night.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said two crews attended the incident at 5.59pm in Kingfisher Close.

It said the cause of the fire was a tumble drier which had to be extinguished.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet and a fan to ventilate property.

