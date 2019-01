Fire crews rescue people trapped in car following collision

Fire crews were called to free two people from a car following a collision in King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in a car following a crash in King’s Lynn.

Crews from King’s Lynn North and South were called to the collision in Gaywood at 7.20pm on Wednesday.

The crews used hydraulic equipment to help release the people from the car and worked to make the scene safe.