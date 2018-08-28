Search

Fire crews called to multiple fires in the open and a shed fire in busy morning

PUBLISHED: 14:12 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 08 December 2018

Fire crews have been busy in south and west Norfolk. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Fire crews in Norfolk have been called to multiple fires in the open and a shed fire in a busy Saturday for firefighters.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were first called to a shed fire in Thetford, on Sturdee Close, which was quickly extinguished just after half past midnight.

One appliance from Downham Market attended a fire just before 1am outside on Retreat Estate and used water jets to extinguish and a thermal image camera to check for hot spots.

In Kings Lynn at nearly 2am, a fire crew from Kings Lynn North were rushed to a deliberately started fire in the open on Loke Road in North Lynn but the blaze was extinguished before the engine arrived.

Then, in Hingham at 11.45am on Saturday morning, one crew was sent to a fire in the open on Wellingtonia Terrace which was a false alarm caused by controlled burning.

