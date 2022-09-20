Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze

A fire has broken out at Stody Estate in north Norfolk - Credit: Submitted

A large blaze has broken out at a farm in north Norfolk.

Fire crews were called to the scene at the Stody Estate on Briston Road just after 9pm on Tuesday (September 20).

Eight fire crews have attended the scene at Stody Estate - Credit: Submitted

As firefighters tackled the blaze - which is thought to have started in a farm outbuilding - locals were told to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay away from the area.

An eyewitness said smoke and flames could be seen billowing into the sky from miles away.

"The fire just seemed to get bigger and bigger.

"There were dozens of firefighters shutting off the road."

Eight appliances are at the scene at Stody Estate in north Norfolk after a blaze broke out in an outbuilding - Credit: Submitted

Eight fire service appliances went to the scene, including a water carrier and an aerial ladder platform.

No injuries have been reported.

The eyewitness added: "It looks like they've set up a mobile command centre as the fire could quickly spread. It's very close to vehicles and machinery so hopefully everything can be moved or salvaged."







