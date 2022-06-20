News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Multiple fire crews called to west Norfolk blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:38 AM June 20, 2022
Crews were called to tackle a blaze at a home in Warrens Road, Clenchwarton, in the early hours of Monday (June 20) morning

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze that broke out at a west Norfolk home. 

Seven appliances were called to Warrens Road in Clenchwarton just before 1.30am on Monday, June 20.

Crews from King's Lynn, Fakenham, Sandringham, and West Walton attended the blaze.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Crews remained at the scene until 4am.

