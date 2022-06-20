Multiple fire crews called to west Norfolk blaze

Crews were called to tackle a blaze at a home in Warrens Road, Clenchwarton, in the early hours of Monday (June 20) morning - Credit: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze that broke out at a west Norfolk home.

Seven appliances were called to Warrens Road in Clenchwarton just before 1.30am on Monday, June 20.

Crews from King's Lynn, Fakenham, Sandringham, and West Walton attended the blaze.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Crews remained at the scene until 4am.