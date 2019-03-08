Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fire crews called to building fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 23:16 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:16 28 April 2019

Firefighters were called to a fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to a fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich.

Appliances from Carrow and Earlham attended a building fire on Morello Close, Earlham at 8.20pm tonight (Sunday, April 28).

You may also want to watch:

Crews used main and hosereel jets to extinguish the fire whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

Firefighters then ventilated the property and checked for any hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

Elsewhere, crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a grass fire in Thetford at just after 9.45pm tonight.

It was extinguished before arrival of the brigade.

Most Read

Details of victorious Norwich City’s promotion parade revealed

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Food hall trader injured as parachutist crash lands at Game and Country Fair

A parachutist has crashed at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Hall. Photo: Submitted

Oh, what a night! How Norwich City’s promotion triumph unfolded - through the eyes of a Canaries fan

Daniel Farke celebrates with Teemu Pukki following Norwich City's Premier League promotion at Carrow Road. Picture: Alan Stanford/Focus Images

What happens to the money you drop in the well at the Castle Museum - and how much is in there?

Friends of the Norwich Museums chairman Chris Sanham and the Castle Museum well. Picture: David Hannant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Details of victorious Norwich City’s promotion parade revealed

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fire crews called to building fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to a fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Mother-of-three and friend come to the rescue of snake trapped in netting by river near Norwich

A snake which found itself trapped in a net on the River Yare. Picture: Sky Webb-Hutchison

British Under-21 hat-trick hero Lambert turns attentions back to Stars

King's Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and bany Kiraku
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists