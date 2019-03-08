Fire crews called to building fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich.

Appliances from Carrow and Earlham attended a building fire on Morello Close, Earlham at 8.20pm tonight (Sunday, April 28).

Crews used main and hosereel jets to extinguish the fire whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

Firefighters then ventilated the property and checked for any hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

Elsewhere, crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a grass fire in Thetford at just after 9.45pm tonight.

It was extinguished before arrival of the brigade.