Fire crews called to building fire in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 23:16 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:16 28 April 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich.
Appliances from Carrow and Earlham attended a building fire on Morello Close, Earlham at 8.20pm tonight (Sunday, April 28).
You may also want to watch:
Crews used main and hosereel jets to extinguish the fire whilst wearing breathing apparatus.
Firefighters then ventilated the property and checked for any hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.
Elsewhere, crews from Thetford and East Harling attended a grass fire in Thetford at just after 9.45pm tonight.
It was extinguished before arrival of the brigade.
Comments have been disabled on this article.