Fire crews called to blaze in west Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 10:11 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:11 27 November 2018

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Castle Acre. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Castle Acre. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the west Norfolk village of Castle Acre.

Two crews, from Massingham and Swaffham stations, rushed to the scene of the blaze at 11.38pm yesterday (Monday, November 26).

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were on the scene of the fire, at a private house in Stocks Green, for less than an hour. They used breathing masks and fire hoses to put out the blaze.

