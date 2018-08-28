Fire crews called to blaze in west Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 10:11 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:11 27 November 2018
Archant
Fire crews were called to a blaze in the west Norfolk village of Castle Acre.
Two crews, from Massingham and Swaffham stations, rushed to the scene of the blaze at 11.38pm yesterday (Monday, November 26).
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were on the scene of the fire, at a private house in Stocks Green, for less than an hour. They used breathing masks and fire hoses to put out the blaze.