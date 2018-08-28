Fire crews called to blaze in pressure washer

Firefighters from Diss and Eye were called to a fire in a pressure washer and boiler. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters called to a fire that broke out in a pressure washer faced fears it could spread to nearby diesel.

Crews from Diss and Eye were called to premises on Potash Lane, near Eye, at 7.24am today (January 16) after reports of a fire in the open.

The blaze in a pressure washer and boiler adjacent to the property saw electricity supplies having to be isolated in a bid to stop the fire spreading to nearby diesel.

Firefighters used jets to tackle and extinguish the fire, followed by the use of a thermal imaging camera to indentify any remaining hotspots.